ACCUSING A SPOUSE IN POSSESSION OF A DIVORCE CERTIFICATE OF ADULTERY – THE TRIANGLE OF THE POLITICAL AFFAIR INVOLVING BRIAN MUNDUBILE, THE TONSE ALLIANCE AND THE GIVEN LUBINDA-LED PF FACTION





By Kells Kaunda



It’s legally absurd for you to accuse someone of adultery if the courts already granted a divorce certificate.





It means they are not legally obligated to be faithful to you.



Robert Chabinga holds the legal instruments of the Patriotic Front.



This is a fact practically acknowledged by the Lubinda-led PF faction.





Hence the inability of this faction to field a candidate in any by-election.



Even as recent as the Chawama by-election, Mr. Lubinda was campaigning for an FDD candidate.





The simple question that must be asked is this: of what legal consequence are the decisions made by the Lubinda-led PF faction?





Your guess is as good as mine.



Secondly, the Lubinda-led faction has announced that there is going to be a party elective conference where a party President and subsequent Presidential candidate shall be elected.





The simple question is: will Chabinga sit idly by without seeking a court injunction to stop such a gathering?



Again, your guess is as good as mine.







The cold hard truth is this: the PF as we know it is legally non-existent.



If I am to be somewhat diplomatic, generous or charitable, I would say it is in a legal limbo.





If the condition is the latter, another simple question is: what is the basis of the hope, if any, that the courts of law will resolve the PF ownership wrangles in time for the August 2026 elections?





Once more, your guess is as good as mine.



Here is the ugly reality: PF is at that point described in a Bemba saying, “Katende mpela ulubilo, uuli namunyina ashale”, directly translated as, “Heel, give me speed, he that is with a sibbling may remain”.





Time is of the essence. D-day is around the corner when Zambia goes to the polls to elect a President. If it means breaking ranks with old friends, so be it.





If Brian Mundubile seems to be fraternizing with the Tonse Alliance, if that provides better political prospects, so be it.