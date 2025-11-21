Ackim Njobvu has emphasized that they’ll be gnashing of teeth in the UPND camp if another person aside from him is elected president next year

Njobvu has emphasized that they’ll be gnashing of teeth in the UPND camp if another person aside from him is elected president next year





By Francis Chipalo



Ackim Antony Njobvu, President for the Democratic Union has assured Zambians that they will be gnashing of teeth in the UPND camp if another person aside from him gets elected as president in 2026.





Njobvu states that the anger and bitterness between UPND and the Patriotic Front (PF) needs a neutral person as president in order for the country to move forward.





“If another person aside from me is elected as president, they will make sure they come and deal with the UPND. Bazakalila (they’ll cry). They’ll be weeping and gnashing of teeth in the UPND camp,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu said the country cannot continue on this trajectory where two political parties are always fighting at the expense of national development.





The outspoken opposition leader has assured HH and the UPND of total protection once they hand over power to him, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema would enjoy his status as a former head of state with the Democratic Union in government.

“For us to see development, we need a neutral person like me because I have no issues with either PF or UPND members. My only focus is national development and uniting this country,” he said.





Njobvu warned that for as long as Zambians continue with UPND and PF or its aligned persons, the nation will remain stuck.





He was speaking during an interview on Power FM earlier in the week.