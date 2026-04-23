Acknowledging Iranian Military Capabilities — US Media Exposes Trump’s Lies

The story is that CBS News today reported statements from US officials who reviewed intelligence reports, and days earlier The New York Times reported the same thing. The officials concluded the following (links below):

Iran possesses greater military capabilities than what the United States has disclosed to the public. Since the ceasefire on April 8, half of Iran’s stockpile of ballistic missiles and launch systems remains intact, while about 60% of the IRGC Navy, including fast attack boats, is still in service. The New York Times says 60 to 70% of missiles and launch platforms are intact. The IRGC naval forces are partially intact at 60% — these are the forces that can close the #Strait_of_Hormuz. Despite the weakness of Iran’s air force, roughly two-thirds of the air force remains operational.

The report ends, and it represents an American view acknowledging after 40 days of war that they failed militarily to weaken #Iran or eliminate some of their strategic weapons, as Trump always repeats.

One more small note: this is an American view, meaning the opponent’s view of its opponent. So these estimates are likely lower than the actual reality — meaning Iran’s military capability is likely larger and stronger than that, and what the Americans concluded remains below reality.