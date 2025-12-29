ACROW BRIDGE INSTALLATION AT WASHED AWAY SECTION OF THE GREAT EAST ROAD COMPLETED



The Road Development Agency (RDA), in collaboration with the Zambia National Service (ZNS), has successfully completed the installation of an ACROW Bridge across the washed away section of the Great East Road at Kankumba Stream, approximately 87 kilometres from the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport KKIA) Roundabout.

The installation is aimed at restoring and facilitating the smooth flow of traffic along this critical route.



The ACROW Bridge installation works were completed today at 06:00 hours, and the bridge has since been opened to traffic.

In addition, the team on site successfully completed the construction of a detour yesterday, further enhancing traffic flow at the affected location.



The affected section of the Great East Road at Kankumba Stream was washed away on 25th December 2025 following heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

The incident resulted in the loss of approximately five 5) metres of the road embankment due to the failure of an Armco (steel) culvert.



The Agency wishes to thank motorists and the travelling public for their patience and cooperation during the period of disruption.



Issued by:

Anthony Mulowa

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS AND CORPORATE AFFAIRS MANAGER

Source: RDA