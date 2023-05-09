ACTING PRESIDENT NALUMANGO CALLS FOR MORE INVESTMENT FROM CHINA

Acting President Mutale Nalumango has called for increased investments from China in key strategic sectors of the economy in the Country.

Mrs. Nalumango said Zambia appreciates the continued support and partnerships between Zambia and China but added that more investment is needed in sectors such as Agriculture, Mining, Energy and Health among others.

ZANIS reports that the acting President was speaking when a delegation of officials from the Communist Party of China paid a courtesy call at her office in Lusaka.

Mrs Nalumango stated that government would like to grow the private sector and that partnerships of such nature with China are cardinal for the development of Zambia’s private sector.

She thanked the Chinese government for its support in Zambia’s debt restructuring efforts and called for further support in the country’s efforts in mitigating the effects of climate change.

The Acting President also congratulated the Communist Party of China for successfully holding elections and emerging victorious and for the many economic wins scored.

And leader of the Chinese delegation Wang Heming hailed the Zambian government and the United Party for National Development (UPND) for the many economic and social gains that have been scored since assuming office.

Mr. Heming who is the Director General of Sub-Sahara Africa Affairs of the international department of the Communist Party of China, said the UPND have pushed for micro economic and policy reforms that have registered social and economic changes.

The senior communist party official said the reforms gives the Chinese government the comfort to continue working with Zambia.

Mr. Heming disclosed that his visit is the first step in implementing of the consensus reached by President Hakainde Hichilema and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinxing last year in May

He noted that the key sectors alluded to by Acting President Mrs Nalumango resonates with China’s sectors of interest and further reaffirmed China’s commitment to work with Zambia.

The Chinese delegation included other senior officials of the Communist Party of China, as well as Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui, while the Zambian delegation included senior UPND party officials and government officials.

Zanis