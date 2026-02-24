ACTIONAID ZAMBIA CRITICIZES FINANCE MINISTER’S ELECTION WARNING OUTCOME





By Justina Matandiko



ActionAid Zambia Country Director Faides Tembatemaba has criticized Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane’s warning that economic progress could stall if the UPND does not retain power in the August 13th general elections.





Ms. Tembatemaba says such sentiments risk personalizing national development, arguing that Zambia’s economic trajectory should rest on strong institutions, not the fortunes of a single political party.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Tembatemaba states that in a democratic setup, government institutions are anchored by technocrats who drive policy implementation and ensure continuity beyond election cycles.





She has stressed that the executive is mandated to make decisions, but institutions must outlive political transitions.





Ms. Tembatemaba has since challenged the UPND to be ready to pass on the baton if Zambians decide otherwise in the August 2026 poll, emphasizing that national development should not be tied to one party’s fate.





Her statement follows remarks by Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, who has warned that economic progress could stall if the UPND does not retain power in this year’s general elections.



