ActionSA demands apology after DA’s Dean Macpherson allegedly refers to black members as “hobos”

ActionSA has issued a scathing open letter to Democratic Alliance KZN Chairperson and Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, condemning his alleged reference to Black ActionSA members as “hobos” during recent court proceedings in Pietermaritzburg.

The party accuses Macpherson of using racially dehumanizing language and demands a public apology, further alleging he instructed Black DA members to give up their seats for White and Indian colleagues actions they say reflect systemic racism within the DA.