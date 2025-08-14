ActionSA deploys MPs to monitor National Dialogue



ActionSA will not participate formally in the National Dialogue convention set for August 15–17, opting instead to send two MPs Dr Kgosi Letlape and Lerato Ngobeni to observe and assess proceedings.





Parliamentary Leader Athol Trollip said the party’s concerns include a lack of transparency, insufficient parliamentary oversight over the R750 million budget, and fears the event could be a government-controlled exercise.





The dialogue, championed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of National Unity, seeks to unite stakeholders in tackling poverty, inequality, and unemployment. Yet, withdrawals by groups like the Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe Foundations have fueled doubts about its credibility.





Observers say the event’s success will hinge on whether it delivers tangible solutions or becomes, as critics warn, an expensive talk shop.