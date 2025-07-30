ActionSA Proposes Bill to Abolish All Deputy Ministers

ActionSA has tabled the Constitution Twenty-Second Amendment Bill, a proposal to eliminate all 43 deputy minister positions in South Africa’s Cabinet, which the party claims would save taxpayers over R1 billion annually. The bill, introduced by ActionSA’s parliamentary leader Athol Trollip, seeks to streamline the executive, which the party describes as one of the largest in the world, comprising 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers.

The move comes in response to recent governance issues, including President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister, bypassing the two existing deputy ministers in the portfolio. Trollip criticized the role of deputy ministers, stating, “They are, for all intents and purposes, glorified doormen and doorwomen for the ministers. They are not deemed capable of stepping into ministerial roles during crises.”

The proposed bill includes several reforms beyond abolishing deputy minister posts. It mandates parliamentary vetting of all Cabinet appointments through a dedicated committee and a National Assembly vote to ensure ministers are fit for purpose. It also empowers the National Assembly to pass motions of no confidence against individual ministers, enhancing parliamentary oversight. Additionally, it proposes increasing the number of non-MP ministers from two to four to bring in external expertise.

ActionSA argues that these changes address a “bloated” executive and could redirect savings to critical areas such as job creation, infrastructure, and public services. The party has also introduced the Enhanced Cut Cabinet Perks Bill, to limit ministerial privileges and curb excessive spending, which it claims has reached R143.5 million on travel alone since July 2024.

The bill’s introduction follows public discontent over recent executive decisions, including the suspension of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu amid allegations of interference in police operations. ActionSA has invited public submissions on the draft bill for the next 30 days, urging South Africans to support the reforms.

Trollip emphasized the need for greater accountability, referencing concerns raised by Justice Raymond Zondo about swearing in ministers implicated in his state capture inquiry. “The president has the right to select his Cabinet, but there must be screening to prevent unfit appointments,” he said.

The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and approval from the National Council of Provinces to pass, a high bar for constitutional amendments. Public hearings may be held if the bill garners significant interest.