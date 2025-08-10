ActionSA reports Gayton McKenzie to SAHRC over alleged racist social media posts





ActionSA has lodged a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.





The party accuses McKenzie of using racist language in social media posts, including derogatory slurs from the Apartheid era that demean black South Africans.





The complaint comes as old tweets by Minister McKenzie have been resurfacing since last night, in which he referred to black South Africans using the highly offensive term “k**fir.” These posts have intensified calls for accountability and sparked widespread outrage on social media.





This move follows heightened scrutiny of McKenzie’s public statements, especially after his legal threats against the Open Chats Podcast, which faced backlash for offensive comments about the Coloured community.





ActionSA MP Alan Beesley condemned McKenzie’s remarks as “indefensible” and contrary to South Africa’s constitutional commitment to non-racialism.





McKenzie’s complaint against the podcast came after an episode aired controversial claims about Coloured families, prompting widespread outrage. Though the podcast apologized and removed the episode, McKenzie insisted on legal action citing hate speech and crimen injuria.





McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance, initially blamed the SABC for the podcast but later apologized after confirming no connection. He dismissed the allegations against his social media history as a “hilarious” smear campaign, reiterating his commitment to unity between Coloured and black communities.





The SAHRC is expected to review the complaints amid ongoing debates about race, free speech, and accountability in South African politics.