ActionSA targets 42 municipalities in 2026 elections



ActionSA, led by Herman Mashaba, will contest no more than 42 municipalities in the 2026 Local Government Elections, adopting a targeted strategy to maximize impact.



The party says its focus will be on restoring essential services such as water, sanitation, electricity, and roads, while tackling corruption and mismanagement.





National Chairperson Michael Beaumont said the campaign would emphasize “accountable, people-centered governance,” building on ActionSA’s 2021 performance where it contested only six municipalities but won 2% of the national vote.





The decision follows ActionSA’s merger with the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) and the launch of its “Big Green Umbrella” initiative, aimed at uniting independents and smaller parties to reduce ballot fragmentation.





Mashaba positioned the party as an “unofficial opposition” to the Government of National Unity, pledging a professional, grassroots-driven campaign to address service delivery failures.





With elections expected between November 2026 and February 2027, ActionSA hopes its selective approach will reshape governance in key municipalities.