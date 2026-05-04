ACTIVIST CALLS FOR LIMIT ON NUMBER OF POLITICAL PARTIES, CRITICISES 29 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES



Development activist Victor Chilufya has called for legislation to limit Zambia to a maximum of five political parties, arguing that the growing number of contestants reflects self-interest rather than public service.





Speaking to Mafken News, Mr. Chilufya criticised the 29 presidential candidates who have paid nomination fees to the Electoral Commission of Zambia ahead of the August 13 general elections.





He said the country has too many political parties, which he believes weakens accountability and democratic governance, adding that some leaders are driven by personal gain.





Mr. Chilufya further questioned the motives of the candidates and compared Zambia’s system to countries like the United States, which operate with fewer dominant

political parties.



By Respite Kaoma,

Mafken FM