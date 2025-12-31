ACTIVIST SAYS GOVT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC ORDER ACT INTENTIONAL



By Joseph Kaputula



Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has charged that delays by the UPND government to reform the Public Order Act only shows that it has no plans of reforming the Act and has intentionally decided to maintain it to disadvantage the opposition.





Mr. Changala has questioned why it has taken over 4 years for the UPND government to act on a promise made when it was in opposition.





He tells Phoenix News in an interview that if there is any government that should have prioritized the Public Order Act, it is the UPND because the party suffered under the Act when in opposition.





Mr. Changala has emphasized that 4 years is too long a period for the UPND not to conclude on the matter, alleging that the current regime has no intention to reform the Act.





He has also noted with concern that throughout the UPND’s rule, the opposition has often been denied permission to assemble and hold rallies, inflicting damage on Zambia’s constitutional democracy.



