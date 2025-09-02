ACTIVIST URGES OPPOSITION LEADERS TO UNITE AHEAD OF GENERAL ELECTIONS





Lusaka… Tuesday September 2, 2025 – Human Rights Activist Faith Musonda has called on opposition leaders in Zambia to put aside personal ambitions and unite in preparation for the forthcoming elections, warning that continued fragmentation would only strengthen the ruling party’s grip on power.





In an open letter addressed to President Harry Kalaba, Sean Tembo, Dr. Fred M’membe, Given Lubinda, and other opposition political parties, Musonda said the time had come for the opposition to swallow their pride, set aside differences, and form a united front that could provide Zambians with a credible alternative.





She observed that the opposition had for too long been characterized by competition within its ranks rather than cooperation against common national challenges.





According to her, this recurring pattern had left Zambians disillusioned, as campaign promises were often lost in division and rivalry.





Ms. Musonda noted that the country was grappling with a high cost of living, unaffordable essential commodities, rampant unemployment, and declining public confidence in governance.





She stressed that these were not mere statistics but daily struggles endured by millions of citizens.





In her view, a divided opposition only served to weaken bargaining power and embolden the status quo, while unity would send a powerful message of collaboration and people-centred leadership.





In her letter, Musonda acknowledged the individual strengths of the different opposition figures.





She described Harry Kalaba as experienced and resilient, Sean Tembo as passionate about accountability, Dr. Fred M’membe as a respected advocate for social justice, and Given Lubinda as a seasoned political strategist.





She argued that each of them held a “piece of the puzzle” needed to build Zambia’s future.



Ms. Musonda urged the leaders to consider practical forms of collaboration such as a united electoral front, joint policy platforms, shared campaign strategies, or even backing a single presidential candidate.





She emphasized that unity would not mean erasing party identities but prioritizing shared goals for the greater good.



“The first step is dialogue,” she wrote, adding that this should be genuine, open, and focused on the bigger picture.





She cautioned that time was running out, with the ruling party already consolidating power, and warned that approaching the ballot as scattered forces would only prolong the suffering of ordinary citizens.





Ms. Musonda further reminded the opposition that history would judge them either as leaders who rose above ambition to serve the people, or as those who clung to pride and allowed division to prevail.





She asserted that Zambians were ready to support a united opposition if only the leaders demonstrated readiness to unite.