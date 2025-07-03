Actor Brad Pitt reveals the only two women who ever left him starstruck

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has opened up about the only two women who have ever truly left him starstruck — and surprisingly, neither of them are his famous exes.

According to Daily Mail, while speaking on the New Heights podcast hosted by NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, the 61-year-old actor revealed that his former Thelma & Louise co-stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon were the only two women who genuinely took his breath away.

“When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was. Yeah,” Pitt admitted. “I got over it quickly, though.”

Brad’s breakout role in Thelma & Louise (1991) saw him playing J.D., a flirty hitchhiker who charms Thelma (Davis), seduces her, then disappears with her money — a role that launched him into stardom.

Reflecting on that period in a 2023 interview with W Magazine, Pitt credited Geena Davis for making his first love scene easier:

“That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me,” he said, calling her “sweet and kind and delicate.”

Susan Sarandon also had high praise for Pitt in past interviews, once saying:

“I thought, ‘Ah, this guy’s interesting… he’s not just a really gorgeous face.’ He really impressed me with his sense of humor and his great body.”