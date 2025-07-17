Actor Kevin Spacey urges release of ‘Epstein files,’ despite FBI probe debunking ‘client list’

American actor, Kevin Spacey, has called for the release of all the files connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

Spacey wrote on X that “the truth can’t come soon enough.”

“Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough,” he said. “I hate to make this about me but the media already has.”

Spacey’s name was one of the more than 150 associated with Epstein when they were released as part of a lawsuit in January 2024 against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for the part she played in facilitating the sex trafficking of underage girls.

Other names released in the lawsuit included former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz.

Spacey’s call for the files to be released follows the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation releasing a memo which stated there was no evidence that Epstein possessed a client list or had “blackmailed prominent individuals” who engaged in illegal s£x acts with minors.

The FBI concluded that Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges.

Following a review of Epstein materials in the U.S. government’s possession, the Justice Department and FBI concluded in a July 7 memo that there was no evidence that Epstein kept a “client list,” contradicting U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s past suggestion that such a list from the disgraced businessman existed.

Debunking previous conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death, the agencies said there was no proof that Epstein blackmailed prominent people as part of his actions or that he was murdered while in custody.

Additionally, the Justice Department and FBI said it found no evidence to prompt an investigation into uncharged third parties in the Epstein case.

Prior to the “client list” probe, Spacey was alleged to be part of a sprawling list of celebrities who had ties to Epstein and his former girlfriend and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

In recent years, Spacey has faced his own troubles, including being criminally charged in 2022 and later found not guilty of s£xually assaulting three men in separate incidents, and facing a civil lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp accusing Spacey of a s£xual advance in the 1980s