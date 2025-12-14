Actor Vin Diesel confirms a role has been written for Cristiano Ronaldo in the next Fast & Furious film

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon be trading football boots for fast cars and big screen action. Vin Diesel has confirmed that a role has been written specifically for the football icon in the next Fast & Furious movie, sparking excitement among both sports and film fans.

The actor shared a photo with Ronaldo on Instagram, hinting that the Portuguese star could become part of the franchise’s final chapter. The post instantly went viral, with fans imagining Ronaldo in high-speed chases and dramatic action scenes. While no official casting announcement has been made, the buzz alone has already taken over social media.

Vin Diesel shared the news on Instagram after meeting Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Posting a photo together, Diesel wrote that a role had been written for the football legend and praised him as “a real one.” Fans immediately picked up on the wording, especially since Diesel later edited the caption. Many now believe the role is meant for Fast and Furious 11, the planned conclusion to the main saga.

The two stars met after Diesel attended a football match involving Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr. Their friendly meeting quickly turned into a major talking point once Diesel’s post surfaced. This is not the first time Ronaldo has been linked to acting. Years ago, Diesel mentioned a role written for him that never happened. This time, however, the timing feels different as the franchise prepares for its final film.

Social media reactions came fast and loud. One viral post joked, “We got Ronaldo in Fast and Furious before GTA 6.” Another fan imagined, “Ronaldo doing a SIUUU after winning a street race.”

Some even suggested he should rip off his shirt after a stunt, just like he does after scoring goals. While a few critics questioned the move, most fans welcomed it as fun and bold.