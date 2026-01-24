Actress Doris Ogala insinuates pastor had a hand in late brother’s de@th

Doris Ogala is still calling out Pastor Chris Okafor.

This time, she is asking for answers over her brother’s de@th.

Doris Ogala lost her brother to “poisoning” in January 2025. She has since insinuated that Pastor Chris Okafor, whom she said she had an affair with, had a hand in her brother’s de@th.

In a new post on Instagram, Doris wrote: “Chris Okafor you will explain to me what happened to my brother.

“You think you can shut me up.

“I’ll shock you with my findings.

“Jesus Christ. You are wicked.”

