Actress Emma Thompson reveals Donald Trump asked her out on a date on the day she got divorced

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson revealed that current US President Donald Trump once asked her out on a date on the very day she divorced her ex-husband, Kenneth Branagh.

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Thompson, 66, recounted how she was in her trailer filming the movie Primary Colors when she received a call from Trump, who was then a businessman and future president.

“He said: ‘Hello, this is Donald Trump.’ I thought it was a joke and asked: ‘How can I help you?’ Maybe he needed directions from someone,” Thompson joked, according to the Telegraph.

She said Trump then invited her to stay at one of his “beautiful places” and suggested they have dinner together. “Well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you,” she responded, gently turning down the invitation.

At the time of the call, Trump had recently divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, with whom he shares daughter Tiffany Trump.

Representatives for President Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thompson was married to actor and director Kenneth Branagh from 1989 until their divorce in 1995. The couple cited their demanding work schedules as the reason for their split, but it later emerged that Branagh had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during the filming of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in 1994.

In a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Thompson reflected on the betrayal, admitting she was “utterly blind” to Branagh’s secret relationships. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself,” she said. She added that she felt “half alive” during the time leading up to their divorce.

Thompson has since remarried and is now with husband Greg Wise. Together, they have two children: daughter Gaia, 25, and adopted son Tindy, 36.