Adama Barrow was sworn in on 19 January 2017 at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal, not inside The Gambia.





Former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to step down after losing the December 2016 election. Because Jammeh still controlled key state institutions and the situation in Banjul was unsafe, Barrow took the oath of office in Dakar under the protection of ECOWAS.

Soon after Jammeh went into exile, Barrow returned to The Gambia and assumed office normally.





The ELECAM, CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL all under Paul Biya say he won the election, while original results from polling stations gave Issa Tchiroma Bakary the urge over Biya.



Tomorrow Paul Biya will be sworn in as President.





Will Issa Tchiroma Bakary also organise his swearing in event as Adama Barrow did while away from home?





Cameroon government has yet to digest the fact that before closing in on Tchiroma at his residence, he had left. What they considered house arrest turned to out to be an empty house, as loyal forces had taken him out to Yola, neighbouring city of Adamawa, Nigeria.



Cameroon News Agency