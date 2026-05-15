MUNDUBILE SWITCHES POLITICAL PARTY, TO UNDERGO FRESH PREPROCESSING EXERCISE





Former Mporokoso member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has switched from standing on the Forum for Democracy and Development FDD party ticket to National Reconciliation Party for

Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) as an aspiring candidate for the August 13, 2026 General election.





This means that Mr. Mundubile will need to present 1000 supporters at a go to be processed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) before filling in his nomination.





Mr. Mundubile had his supporters preprocessed by the Commission as an FDD Presidential aspiring candidate but his move to switch has automatically nullified the prepocessing earlier done.





In response to a query by Diamond News, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis earlier clarified that presidential candidates who paid nomination fees and had their 1,000 supporters preprocessed under one political party, but later decide to contest under another party, will be required to undergo a fresh preprocessing exercise.





Ms. Zaloumis said the supporters initially preprocessed were tied to the original candidate and party.