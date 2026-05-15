ECZ Adjusts Nomination Dates for 2026 Elections

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revised the nomination dates for parliamentary and local government candidates ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the changes are meant to give political parties more time to finalize their preparations.

Aspiring Members of Parliament, who were initially set to file on 18th May 2026, will now file on 20th May 2026.

Aspiring local government candidates will file on 21st May 2026, while councillor nominations will take place over two days, 21st and 22nd May 2026.

The nomination period for presidential candidates remains unchanged and will run from 18th to 22nd May 2026.

Zambians are scheduled to go to the polls on 13th August 2026.