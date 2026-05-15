THE PRE-PROCESSING OF SUPPORTERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY CONCLUDES



The pre-processing of supporters for aspiring presidential candidates, conducted across all ten provincial centres, which commenced on Monday 11th May, 2026 has officially concluded today, Friday, 15th May 2026.





The commission is scheduled to conduct Nominations as follows:



• Presidential Nominations – 18th to 22nd May 2026.



• National Assembly Election Nominations – Wednesday, 20th May 2026.





• Mayoral/Council Chairperson Election Nominations – Thursday, 21st May 2026.



• Ward Councillor Election Nominations – Thursday, 21st May and Friday, 22nd May 2026.



ECZ