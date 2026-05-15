ECZ MANOEUVRES WILL NOT STOP TONSE PAMODZI COALITION!- Elias Kamanga

ECZ MANOEUVRES WILL NOT STOP TONSE PAMODZI COALITION!



By Elias Kamanga



The recent actions and pronouncements by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) are increasingly raising serious concerns among citizens who believe the institution is slowly drifting away from its duty of neutrality and fairness ahead of the August 13 Polls.





The latest announcement by ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis that political parties forming alliances after the close of pre-nominations will be required to submit a fresh list of 1,000 supporters is clearly a calculated attempt to frustrate the growing support for Tonse/Pamodzi Coalition.





What makes the situation even more suspicious is the sudden and confusing shift in nomination dates for Parliamentary and Local Government candidates. Only yesterday, ECZ itself communicated that nominations would take place on 25th May, but the Commission has now abruptly changed the dates to 20th May.





Such inconsistent decisions create unnecessary confusion and appear designed to destabilize opposition preparations while giving advantage to those already in power.





Zambians are not blind to these manoeuvres.



Every election cycle, institutions meant to protect democracy are tested by political pressure, and unfortunately the current conduct of ECZ is beginning to erode public confidence in the credibility and independence of the electoral process.





It is encouraging however, to witness the unwavering determination within the Tonse/Pamodzi Coalition to honour the people’s overwhelming call for a united opposition.





The desire for change among citizens is stronger than intimidation, procedural tricks or administrative confusion. No amount of mingalatos will stop the momentum of a people determined to reclaim their future through unity and democratic participation.