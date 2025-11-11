 SPOTLIGHT | ADC Shapa Wakung’uma: Promoted After Holding Line When Chingola Collapsed



The Chingola incident has triggered the biggest behind-the-scenes shake-up in Zambia’s presidential security since 2015. While the public debate focused on political actors, those within security circles have been dissecting one thing: how the protective ring around President Hakainde Hichilema fractured, and how one man, Shapa Wakung’uma, stepped up when it mattered most.





In the avalanche of stone-throwing, crowd surges, and total perimeter breakdown, the President’s ADC was visibly operating at the correct protection tempo as footages show. Those trained in close-protection work immediately recognised his alertness, his stance, and his body positioning. While others looked disoriented even distracted, Shapa was scanning, screening, and blocking at the same time. That is what saved the situation from spiralling into a lethal breach.





His promotion to Commissioner of Police – Special Duties is not political theatre. It is a technical correction. The State is signalling that presidential protection will now be run by officers who understand high-risk crowd behaviour, tactical evacuation, and perimeter management in volatile zones. Chingola exposed the consequences of over-confidence, complacency, and poor ground intelligence. Shapa embodied the opposite.





His résumé explains why.



Before becoming ADC, Shapa served as:



– National Sports Coordinator (Zambia Police)

– Officer Commanding, Sesheke District

– UNMIL Police Trainer & Advisor in Liberia

– Drill & Weapons Instructor, Lilayi

– OIC Sports Department

– FAZ Disciplinary Committee member

– Zambia Judo Association President

– Commonwealth Judo Committee member





His international medals, from Canada to Northern Ireland and Mauritius, speak to discipline, precision, and controlled aggression, the exact attributes needed in protective detail. His 4th Dan black belt, combined with a Master’s Degree in Defence and Security (UNZA) and a Law Degree, makes him one of the few Zambian officers blending academic, martial, and field-command experience.





Many PF cadres remember Sesheke: when violence erupted in 2019, Shapa was the officer who restored control in minutes. Those who tried him learned the limits of human speed.





But Chingola was a different test. It was not simply a crowd that turned rowdy. It was a mix of infiltrated elements, emotional market sympathisers, miners who feel politically orphaned, and opportunists who exploited the President’s proximity. In those conditions, reaction time is measured in milliseconds. Any lapse becomes catastrophic.





Security experts flagged four failures in Chingola:



1. Poor advance reconnaissance. The route and holding area were not adequately assessed for infiltration points.



2. Weak perimeter discipline. The buffer zone collapsed instantly because it was manned by officers unfamiliar with crowd-surge patterns.





3. Inadequate flank protection. Stones came from predictable angles, but screens were late.



4. Complacency in the inner ring. One officer went viral for picking his nose while the President was under threat, a symbol of what went wrong.





Shapa was the outlier. His situational awareness was at 100 percent. He anticipated movement, redirected the President fast, and executed what professionals call “controlled lateral extraction,” moving the principal out without triggering further panic.





It is no surprise that within hours of national outrage, the intelligence community and the police command began making quiet adjustments. Promotions, redeployments, disciplinary assessments, and audits of the Presidential Security Unit (PSU) followed.





Many changes are taking place including Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, moving to Western Province as Commissioner. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu has camped in Chingola, overseeing operations personally.





Over 27 suspects have been picked up, including one linked to the ruling party, confirming that investigations are not political but operational.



Shapa’s elevation is therefore more than a reward. It is a message:





“Presidential protection is now a serious, elite discipline. Only professionals will remain.”



In the coming weeks, expect more reforms in:



– crowd-screening protocols

– intelligence-fusion systems

– advance-team deployments

– rapid-extraction drills

– joint operations between police, intelligence, and military units





Chingola was a warning shot. Zambia cannot afford another.



For now, one thing is clear: when everyone froze, Shapa Wakung’uma did not. And that is why he now holds a rank that reflects the weight of what he carried in those critical seconds.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu