Addressing Zambia’s Humanitarian and Economic Crisis



By Ephraim Shakafuswa, Council of Leaders Member – Tonse Alliance



In response to Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa’s assertion that the UPND government has not brought hardships to the Zambian people is not only misguided but dangerously out of touch with the grim reality facing millions. The truth is stark and unmistakable: Zambians are struggling to secure even one meal a day, and this escalating crisis demands immediate attention and decisive action from the highest levels of government.





Recent assessments paint a chilling picture of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Zambia. Over 5.8 million Zambians—nearly 33% of our population—are projected to face severe hunger between October 2024 and March 2025. Breaking this down:



– 5.6 million individuals are expected to fall into IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), a state where families face acute food shortages and rely on emergency measures to survive.





– An additional 236,000 individuals will teeter on the brink of IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), a stage marked by extreme hunger, malnutrition, and potential loss of life.



These numbers are not abstract statistics; they represent children crying themselves to sleep on empty stomachs, parents forced to choose which family member will eat, and communities unraveling under the weight of desperation.





Spiraling Cost of Living



The cost of living has spiraled out of control, with food inflation placing unbearable strain on already struggling households:



– The price of a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal has skyrocketed from K208 in June 2023 to K330 in June 2024.





– The cost of roller meal has nearly doubled, climbing from K137 to K276 within the same period.



This steep surge in prices has reduced access to Zambia’s staple food, plunging millions deeper into poverty. For families earning less than K50 a day, these prices are simply unattainable, pushing them into relentless hunger and deprivation.





Agriculture and Climate Challenges



The hunger crisis is exacerbated by challenges in agriculture, the backbone of Zambia’s economy. Climate-related shocks—from prolonged droughts to unpredictable rainfall patterns—have devastated harvests, leaving farmers struggling to produce enough food to feed their communities. The government’s inadequate support for small-scale farmers has only compounded these challenges, further threatening national food security.





Moreover, the high cost of inputs such as fertilizer and seeds has discouraged many farmers from cultivating their fields. A lack of investment in modern farming methods, infrastructure, and irrigation systems has left the agricultural sector vulnerable to even minor disruptions. These shortcomings have created a vicious cycle, with lower crop yields driving up food prices and intensifying the hunger crisis.





A Humanitarian Emergency



This crisis is no longer a matter of economic mismanagement alone; it has escalated into a full-blown humanitarian emergency. The government must act swiftly to:



1. Implement food security programs to curb inflation and ensure access to affordable staple foods.





2. Provide subsidies, improved irrigation systems, and climate-resilient farming techniques to help farmers overcome climate-related challenges.



3. Expand social welfare programs to provide immediate relief to the most vulnerable, ensuring no Zambian goes hungry.





4. Address rising poverty and unemployment through policies that prioritize economic empowerment, job creation, and sustainable livelihoods.



A Call for Leadership



Hon. Mweetwa’s comments reflect a dangerous disconnect from the lived experiences of ordinary Zambians. The suffering of millions cannot be downplayed with political rhetoric. President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration must confront this crisis with the urgency and leadership it demands. Empty promises and excuses are no longer acceptable.





The Zambian people deserve a government that listens, acts decisively, and prioritizes their basic needs. The time for complacency has passed. Real leadership requires real solutions, and the time to act is now. For the mother who sacrifices her meal to feed her children, for the farmer whose harvests have failed, and for the millions enduring hunger—this government must deliver hope, relief, and accountability. Anything less is a betrayal of our shared humanity.





A National Imperative



This is not just a political issue; it is a moral imperative. The government must rise above partisan divides and work tirelessly to restore hope and dignity to Zambian families. Failing to address this crisis with bold, transformative policies risks plunging the nation into further despair. The time to act is not tomorrow or next year—it is today. The future of Zambia depends on it.