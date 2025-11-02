ADMITTING FAILURE A MARK OF LEADERSHIP, SAYS SAKI



STATE Counsel Sakwiba Sikota has said President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent admission that his government has failed the nation in the energy sector has confirmed what many Zambians have long been saying.





Speaking in an interview, Mr. Sikota said it was refreshing to hear the President is admitting the government’s shortcomings, but urged him to take responsibility in line with the standards he once set for others.





“The President’s remarks that Government has failed in the energy sector are true. That is what we have been telling him all along,” Mr. Sikota said.





“It’s good that President Hichilema has admitted failure but what he needs to realise is that having failed the Zambians on such an important issue, he should now hold himself accountable.”





Mr. Sikota reminded President Hichilema that in previous years, while in opposition, he accused the Patriotic Front (PF) of failing in the same sector and cited it as a sign of weak leadership.





“A couple of years ago, he used to say that the Patriotic Front had failed the nation in the energy sector and that it showed a lack of leadership those were his own words,” Mr. Sikota said. “So he should hold himself to the same standard he set for others.”





He added that Mr Hichilema should not attempt to shift blame but rather accept that his administration has underperformed.





“He should not go around saying it is someone else’s fault over the energy issue,” Mr. Sikota said. “He himself has admitted failure and shown lack of leadership. On that basis, people should be asking him to step aside.”



