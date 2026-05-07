Adoption papers must match registrar records ECZ directs aspiring presidents



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has directed Presidential candidates to ensure all adoption certificates correspond with records held by the Registrar of Societies.





In a notice released with the schedule for candidates to file in their nominations, the Commission emphasised that only adoption papers signed by recognised office bearers of sponsoring political parties will be accepted during the nomination process for the 2026 general elections





According to ECZ, the adoption certificate must be endorsed by both the president and secretary-general of the sponsoring political party as indicated in the Registrar of Societies records.





The Commission warned that nomination papers bearing signatures of individuals whose names do not appear in the official records risk being rejected.





“Any letter signed by an individual whose name does not match the official records will result in the invalidation of the nomination papers,” ECZ said.



The Commission stated that aspiring presidential candidates will be expected to present adoption certificates to the Returning Officer during the nomination period set for May 18 to 22, 2026.





ECZ further explained that candidates contesting under political parties, but who are not party presidents, must also submit confirmation letters proving sponsorship by their parties.





“Candidates standing for president who are not the official heads of their sponsoring party must produce a confirmation letter signed by both the president and the secretary general stating they have been sponsored by that party, in addition to the adoption certificate,” the notice stated.



Kalemba May 7, 2026