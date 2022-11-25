ADULTEROUS LANDLORD FINED K20, 000 OVER TENANT’S WIFE

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

A 38-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chazanga compound has dragged his landlord to court for committing adultery with his 34-year-old wife Elizabeth Musonda.

In this matter, Derrick Musonda sued Joseph Mulauzi aged 52 years in the Matero Local Court for allegedly having a sexual relationship with his wife.

Mr. Musonda told the court that he started renting Mulauzi’s house in 2019 and when he had challenges in his marriage, Mulauzi would offer counseling to the couple.

He testified that he, however, later became suspicious of his wife’s strange behavior towards Mulauzi and decided to put her mobile phone on auto-record in order to track calls either received or made by his wife.

The aggrieved husband bitterly narrated before an attentive court that after a week he decided to go through the audio recordings that shockingly revealed that his wife was having an affair with his landlord.

When an emotional Mrs. Musonda was asked about the allegations, she testified that she was compelled to break her matrimonial vows because her husband withdrew material and financial support on her and the four children.

In passing judgment, the court found Mulauzi guilty on his own admission and ordered him to compensate Musonda with K20, 000 for adultery