Press Statement:

Exploitation of Zambian People: A Blatant Act of Theft of K12 on fuel by the Hichilema Government-Kasonde Mwenda C -EFF President

1st May 2024

As the President of the Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF and a staunch advocate for the rights and welfare of the Zambian people, it is with grave concern that we address the unconscionable actions of the Hakainde Hichilema government in their blatant exploitation and theft from the Zambian populace.

It is no secret that the international crude oil prices have plummeted significantly, with current rates standing at $87.25 U.S. dollars per barrel as of 1st May 2024, compared to $120 per barrel on the same day in 2022. Despite this substantial decrease, what we witness is not a reflection of global market trends but rather a calculated scheme orchestrated by those in power to line their pockets at the expense of the suffering masses.

In 2022, when the price of crude oil stood at $120 per barrel, the Zambian people were burdened with a petrol price of K24 per litre. However, in a shocking display of greed and exploitation, the current administration, hand in hand with the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), has shamelessly inflated the petrol price to a staggering K35.65 per litre, despite the reduced international rates.

This discrepancy amounts to daylight robbery, with each litre of petrol costing the Zambian people over K12 more than it should. This is not merely an oversight or a result of economic fluctuations; this is a deliberate act of theft orchestrated by those entrusted with the well-being of our nation.

We call upon the citizens of Zambia to rise against this egregious injustice and refuse to be complacent in the face of such blatant exploitation. The ruling UPND, complicit in these nefarious deeds, must be held accountable for their role in facilitating the government’s theft from the pockets of ordinary Zambians.

Therefore, we demand immediate action from the Hichilema government to reverse the petrol price to its rightful level, reflective of international market trends. Furthermore, we urge the implementation of subsidies to alleviate the burdens placed upon the shoulders of the Zambian people.

The Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF stands unwavering in our commitment to fighting for economic justice and the empowerment of all Zambians. We will not rest until the voices of the oppressed are heard, and those responsible for their suffering are held accountable.

Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C

President, Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF

