Amb. Anthony Mukwita begs President Hichilema…to enrol some govt officials into diplomatic school

Amb. Mukwita begs President Hichilema

…to enrol some govt officials into diplomatic school

1st May 2024-Smart Eagles

Ambassador Anthony Mukwita has implored President Hakainde Hichilema to enrol some of his top government officials into diplomatic school so they can learn what language to use in mainstream media and in private.

The former diplomat turned author also urged public officials to desist from insulting the intelligence of Zambians when speaking on national issues such as ´food and sex´ in a program aired live on KBNTV.

This follows comments from nominated legislator Doreen Mwamba who has asked unemployed Zambian couples to stop having sex and impregnating their wives because it is a stress on government coffers.

“If Ms Mwamba had a little more education in public administration an international relation, she would have known that creating jobs, shelter and education is a prerequisite of a government in office it’s called a ´public good´ that must be delivered by government,” said Amb. Mukwita.

Mr. Mukwita added that, “it is different if unemployed Zambians were asking Ms Mwamba to pay for their DSTV or golf club membership because that would be a ´luxury good´. Having said that, “it is in insult on right thinking Zambians for Ms Mwamba to speak the way she did. This is crude language she can only use in a tavern with her friends not media that can be accessed by children”.

Ambassador Mukwita said the solution lies in President Hichilema having a special programm to educate some of his top officials to regulate the language they use in a public space.

He added that, if only Ms Mwamba had researched a little, she would have found a corelation between economic growth and population growth, she is discouraging.

Ambassador Mukwita said wealthy nation like China, India, the United States are wealthy largely because they have huge populations, China above 1.4 billion people, India about 1.5 billion people, USA above 300 million people and Nigeria about 250 million people.

“It’s a shame Ms Mwamba was not told about how huge populations compliment greater economic growth but its not too late because the President can have people like her educated in no time, so they know what to say in public space in future,” said Ambassador Mukwita

Top government officials in UPND have become infamous for saying or using language seen by observers as either inflammatory or disruptive on various fora.