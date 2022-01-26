ADVICE TO ALL NEW DAWN APPOINTEES.

By Chishala KATEKA, President of the New Heritage party

Zambians have experienced rough times economically and politically for a very long time.

Every five years (and twice, by reason of death) we are given an opportunity to press the national reset the button by making a corporate decision to change the most determinant factor in the fortunes of our country….the leadership.

We are now under a new leadership and with the majority of offices now filled by New dawn appointees.

We have seen leadership in the many previous dispensations which provide adequate examples of how not to behave in those positions.

There seems to be a cycle or pattern of behaviors that former leaders exhibit that you the New Dawn appointees need to be very mindful of.

When individuals are appointed, the following cycles are normally observed by the rest of us in the lives of the appointees:

Stage 1. there is disbelief, relief (that jobs are now in hand), gratitude to the appointing authority as well as a resolve to do one’s best and make a difference.

Stage 2. This is followed by an acclimatization in the job. Alearning of the ropes (mostly from juniors in the various institutions)

Stage 3. A know it all attitude and a sense of ‘we have more wisdom than the rest of you and that is why we are here’ begins to creep in. Not picking up your phones and then the juniors that taught you the ropes begin to be treated with disdain.

Stage 4. The final stage is an unbearable arrogance, pride, chumbu munshololwa’ and can’t listen to anyone attitudes and a belief of infallibility (we are here to stay – forever and ever ad infinitum) becomes deeply

rooted and seated.

We are appealing to you all to keep your take note of the following:

You are a steward over God’s people and affairs in the country at this time. Therefore purpose within your heart to serve God’s people to the best of your ability and therefore earn yourself a lasting legacy and reward by being faithful to your assignment.

You are not the first leadership that this country has had, neither are you the last. Please keep your feet firmly on the ground and know why you have been allowed to serve at this time.

Pride has been and seen the downfall of many kings and other leaders throughout history. You are not exempt. Pray constantly for humility.

You have just started your assignment and being paid for it. Plan as though you could leave Government anytime. Save what you must and prepare for retirement (going by the average age of appointees, for most, this could be your last assignment) without taking more than is your due.

Treat with respect all those above and below you. Life sometimes throws us a curve ball and we find that those that were below us become our bosses.

Be fair to all.

Be the bigger persons and do not try to revenge, for vengeance belongs to the Lord.

Whenever you are faced with a difficult (or any) decision to make, always make the right decision. Do not use bias, emotion, Party affiliation to make the decision. make the right decision regardless. It will always stand you in good stead.

Finally, for all those in sensitive positions such as law enforcement officers, Electoral Commission of Zambia financial and economic institutions such as ZESCO and IDC, etc, do not allow yourselves to be used by politicians to do

wrong. You and the particular politicians will definitely leave one day. They will leave you holding the rap. Remember that you owe yourselves an untainted name. There is life after these positions and how you exit is very important.

LetZambiansWin

CHISHALA KATEKA

PRESIDENT – NEW HERITAGE PARTY