ADVISORS ARE FAILING PRESIDENTS, NGOMA EXPOSES A CULTURE OF DECEPTION IN STATE HOUSE

In a hard-hitting commentary, Solomon Ngoma, Executive Director of the Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC), has raised alarm over a deeply entrenched culture of dishonesty among presidential advisors in Zambia.

In a detailed article titled “Why Do Advisors Lie to Sitting Presidents?”, Ngoma paints a disturbing picture of manipulation, fear, and personal gain at the heart of State House decision-making. He accuses presidential advisors of prioritizing self-preservation and personal agendas over truth, at the expense of the nation.

“When advisors lie to the president, they do more than distort information they hijack national direction and governance,” Ngoma wrote. “Some of these lies have cost the country progress, stability, and credible leadership decisions.”

According to Ngoma, the fear of losing influence or position has led many advisors to feed presidents only what they want to hear. “Advisors become sycophants,” he argues, “shielding presidents from harsh realities to protect their seats and maintain favour.”

He cited past regimes, pointing out how advisors to former Presidents Kenneth Kaunda, Rupiah Banda, and Edgar Lungu repeatedly assured them of election victories even when the ground had shifted. “Zambians are not naïve; they have always had the final say,” Ngoma stated, warning that no amount of internal flattery can stop the wrath of voters determined to bring change.

Beyond fear, he accused some advisors of lying to serve personal interests, including manipulating policy and budget decisions to benefit themselves, their networks, or foreign business partners. “We’ve seen advisors push multi-million-dollar projects without disclosing their personal stakes,” he charged.

Ngoma warned that a toxic blend of groupthink, loyalty-based appointments, and a lack of accountability has created a dangerous vacuum of truth around the presidency. “When everyone around the president thinks the same, no one is thinking critically. That’s how governments fall into chaos surrounded by yes-men who mistake praise for patriotism,” he said.

He called on current and future administrations to end the practice of appointing friends and loyalists to key advisory roles, urging a return to merit-based selection and institutional accountability. “Advisors must be people of skill, not sycophancy. They must challenge, correct, and even disagree not deceive.”

Ngoma’s piece concludes with a stark reminder: “A president is only as effective as the truth they are told. And when that truth is manipulated or withheld, the entire country pays the price.”

