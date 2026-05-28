Advisory Statement for Francis Xavier Chungu.



Dear Francis Xavier Chungu,



As you prepare to engage the public, it is important to understand how different segments of Zambians view your role.





Many citizens are frustrated when figures with deep state backgrounds use public platforms in ways that appear disruptive rather than constructive. They point to your past legal challenges under the Chiluba administration, including allegations around public assets and electoral matters, and argue that these undermine credibility to lead or shape national discourse. There is also a concern that intelligence and security backgrounds, when brought into politics, risk politicizing institutions meant to remain neutral.





Others believe your insider experience is an asset. They argue that former officials can expose governance weaknesses, push for security sector reform, and ensure that Zambia’s history is not selectively remembered. For this group, speaking out is a form of accountability, not disruption.





Zambians are looking for clarity, not noise. The public responds more to facts, lawful process, and a focus on Zambia’s future than to personal battles or partisan positioning.



When the conversation centers on policy, history, and institutional reform, people listen. When it centers on confrontation, the impact gets diluted.





If your goal is to contribute to national development and be heard, consider engaging through lawful channels that protect both transparency and national security. A classification review under the Official Secrets Act and Access to Information Act allows you to distinguish what can be discussed publicly and what must remain protected. Framing your contribution as helping Zambia set its historical record straight, rather than defending or attacking any administration, gives your voice the weight many Zambians are looking for.





Your legacy will be shaped not only by what you say, but by how you say it, and whether Zambians see it as building understanding or deepening division.

Kudos to all former defence and security chiefs who have taken a low profile after their retirement.



Zambian citizen