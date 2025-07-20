Advocate Teffo Claims Kelly Khumalo Shot Senzo Meyiwa During Heated Fight

In a dramatic interview, ex-policeman and advocate Malesela Teffo has reignited the debate surrounding the death of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

He claims the soccer star was not killed during a robbery, but was accidentally shot by his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Speaking on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Advocate Malesela Teffo made startling claims about what allegedly transpired on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

He insists that Meyiwa was accidentally shot and killed by Kelly Khumalo during an argument inside her home, not during a robbery as per the official version of events.

Teffo claims the gun was brought to the house by Longwe Twala, who suspected that Meyiwa was having an affair with Kelly’s sister, Zandile Khumalo.

A fight reportedly broke out, and Longwe—allegedly high and drunk—fired a warning shot into the floor. After being overpowered by Senzo and kicked out of the house, Meyiwa re-entered the room, and that’s when the accidental shooting occurred.

“Kelly Khumalo shot and killed Senzo instantly. It was a fatal mistake,” Teffo said.

Teffo Alleges Cover-Up, Claims Five Accused Are Scapegoats

Teffo also revealed that he is in possession of an affidavit allegedly written by Longwe Twala while in prison, confirming this version of events. He went on to accuse the State of orchestrating a massive cover-up and claimed that the five men currently on trial for Meyiwa’s murder are simply scapegoats.

According to Teffo, he himself was targeted and even offered a bribe to step away from the case.

“The head of the correctional facility called me into his office and offered me R45 million to drop the Senzo Meyiwa case,” he alleged.

‘They Must Ask God First’: Teffo Claims He’s Now in Danger

In an emotional moment during the interview, Teffo broke down in tears as he recalled how his father died while he was arrested in connection with the case.

He claimed that 11 people involved in the Meyiwa investigation have already died, suggesting foul play and attempts to silence the truth.

“I won’t die. If they want me dead, they must ask God first,” Teffo said.

Explosive Allegations Involving Baloyi, Chicco Twala, and a Mysterious Gun

Teffo further claimed that the firearm used to kill Meyiwa was not linked to the current suspects but was a .38 revolver allegedly tied to prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi. He made an even more sensational allegation, stating that the same revolver was used in the 2004 death of Baloyi’s own son.

According to Teffo, Baloyi passed the weapon to music producer Chicco Twala, who then gave it to his son Longwe. He also alleged that Chicco and Baloyi are half-brothers.