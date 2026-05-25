AFCON: Morocco’s King pardons jailed Senegal football fans

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned the Senegalese football supporters jailed after violence erupted during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat, citing “humanitarian reasons”, according to a statement from the royal court released Saturday, May 23.

The palace said the decision was taken in light of the “age-old fraternal ties” between Morocco and Senegal and ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated in Morocco on Wednesday, May 27.

The pardon is expected to cover 15 Senegalese supporters who remained imprisoned following clashes that marred the Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18 at Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Senegal had initially won the chaotic final 1-0, but the result was later overturned on appeal and awarded administratively to hosts Morocco.

Tensions flared late in the match after Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty shortly after a Senegal goal had been disallowed. Senegalese supporters attempted to storm the pitch and threw projectiles, triggering clashes with security forces and stewards. In February, Moroccan courts sentenced 18 Senegalese fans arrested after the disturbances to prison terms ranging from three months to one year.

Three supporters were released in mid-April after completing their three-month sentences, while the remaining 15 continued serving terms of between six months and one year before the royal pardon. Lawyer Patrick Kabou, who represented several of the detained supporters, told AFP the group was expected to be released late Saturday.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye welcomed the decision in a post on X, saying the detained supporters would “soon be reunited with their loved ones.” He thanked King Mohammed VI for what he described as a decision “imbued with clemency and humanity.”

According to Morocco’s public prosecutor’s office, the charges against the supporters were largely based on stadium surveillance footage, medical reports concerning injured law enforcement officers and stewards, and evidence of property destruction. Authorities estimated the material damage caused during the unrest at more than €370,000 ($430,000).

At the end of January, the Confederation of African Football sanctioned both national football federations over unsporting conduct and breaches of fair play regulations linked to the final. CAF later awarded the 2025 AFCON title to Morocco through an administrative ruling on March 17, a decision Senegal subsequently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Morocco and Senegal maintain close diplomatic and cultural relations, with cooperation spanning sectors including tourism and energy. Senegalese citizens also form the largest foreign community residing in Morocco.