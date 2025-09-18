Afghanistan ban internet to prevent immorality

The Taliban has imposed a ban on fibre optic internet in northern Balkh province in an effort to “prevent immorality,” leaving government offices, public institutions, private businesses, and homes without Wi-Fi access. Mobile internet remains operational.

Haji Attaullah Zaid, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the order came directly from Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. “This measure was taken to prevent immorality, and an alternative will be built within the country for necessities,” Zaid told The Associated Press. He did not clarify why Balkh was specifically targeted or whether the shutdown would extend to other provinces.

The ban marks the first time such restrictions have been implemented since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021. Residents first noticed issues with connectivity in the past few days. One local resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said he initially contacted his service provider, which attributed the problem to a technical fault.

“Blocking the internet is beyond my comprehension in such an advanced era,” the resident said. He explained that his household of six, including a student, relied on Wi-Fi for daily life and education, and that mobile internet is slow and expensive, limiting its usefulness.

The resident also highlighted the economic impact of the ban. He conducts business with companies outside Afghanistan and said the lack of stable internet severely hampers his operations. “If this ban continues, it will not only be detrimental to my business but also to others because all our business is done on the internet. We maintain relationships through it. I might have to move from Mazar-e-Sharif to another province because I cannot afford the loss,” he added.

Afghan authorities have previously suspended mobile networks temporarily for security purposes, such as during religious festivals, to prevent explosive attacks. However, the complete ban on fibre optic internet is unprecedented under the Taliban’s current rule, raising concerns about its broader effects on business, education, and daily life in Balkh province.