MULAMBE HAIMBE CLARIFIES POSITION ON INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES AFTER ADOPTION



By Nelson Zulu



UPND Deputy Chairperson for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Mulambo Haimbe says the party will not stop any aspirant from contesting political office, but is encouraging those who fail to secure adoption to remain within party structures rather than stand as independents.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Haimbe has clarified that the position taken by the UPND is not a legal restriction but an internal approach aimed at maintaining discipline and unity within the party.





He says the party is urging aspirants to stay committed to its broader objectives even when they are not selected for particular positions, noting that internal disagreements should be addressed through dialogue.





Mr. Haimbe added that the approach is intended to promote unity and avoid situations that could split votes or divide support among party members on the ground.





He further stated that the UPND will continue engaging its members to minimise tensions after adoptions and ensure the party heads into the elections with a united front.



PHOENIX NEWS