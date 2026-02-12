AFRICA BAR ASSOCIATION RECEIVES PF PETITION



The Africa Bar Association has acknowledged receipt of a petition by the Patriotic Front.





Responding to Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, the Africa Bar Association Vice President, Rudolf Ezeani stated that the organisation had received the petition and it was under consideration.





“Dear Sir”



“This is to acknowledge your email and its attachment.”



“We shall review same and give it the necessary attention.”





Best regards



“Rudolf Ezeani”

VICE PRESIDENT (ADMIN) and Executive Director.



Amb. Mwamba, in his capacity as Chairperson for Information and Publicity of Zambia’s Patriotic Front (PF), formally petitioned the African Bar Association (AfBA) on January 30, 2026, bemoaningb the breakdown of judicial independence in Zambia.





In his letter addressed to AfBA President, High Chief Ibrahim Eddy Mark, he raised several concerns.



He stated that the Zambian Judiciary was colluding with the Executive to undermine democratic governance and the Rule of Law.





He specifically names Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila, accusing him of failing to safeguard the principle of separation of powers and failure to protect judges from external pressure.





The complaint cites the dismissal of three Constitutional Court judges and rulings that barred former President Edgar Lungu from future elections as evidence of clear bias.





He also highlights the shrinking democratic space and the “barbaric” treatment of political figures like Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda and the failure to grant due process to political prisoners where the law was being used to punish them.





Mwamba stated that the Party has written to SADC and may write to other international bodies to alert them of the threats against Democracy in Zambia as the country goes to elections in 2026.





The African Bar Association (AFBA) is the premier regional voice for the legal profession in Africa, to unite individual lawyers, national legal associations, and corporate entities. It acts as an instrument of justice to advance the rule of law, support legal processes in international disputes, and promote, maintain, and defend human rights.





The AFBA works as an agent of change to combat unethical laws, focusing on fostering a judiciary that serves the people.