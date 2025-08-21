Africa could become a renewable superpower – United Nations Secretary-General

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for greater investment in green energy across the Africa, saying the continent has everything it takes to become a “renewable superpower.”

Speaking at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), Guterres stressed the need to mobilize finance and technology to ensure Africa’s natural wealth benefits its people and to build a thriving renewable energy and manufacturing base.

“Green power in Africa lowers energy costs, diversifies supply chains, and accelerates decarbonization for everyone,” he said.

Guterres warned that mounting debt should not hinder development and urged increased concessional finance and greater lending capacity from multilateral development banks.

He added, “Africa has everything it takes to become a renewable superpower, from solar and wind to the critical minerals that power new technology.”

The conference brought together African leaders and Japanese officials, with discussions on clean energy, economic partnerships, and long-term investment opportunities.