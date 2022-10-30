Africa Cup of Nations Seeks New Venue After Guinea Loses 2025 Hosting Rights

African football chiefs have launched a search for a new host for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after deciding that Guinea could not stage the 24-team tournament.

Patrice Motsepe, the head of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) – which organises the biennial event – told Guinea’s interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya of the change during a meeting in Conakry.

“I visited Guinea out of respect to the people of Guinea to discuss Caf’s willingness to advise and work with the football stakeholders to build football infrastructure and facilities in the light of the decision not to proceed with the AFCON 2025,” Motsepe said.

In 2014, Caf gave Guinea the 2023 competition while Cameroon was anointed for 2019 and Cote d’Ivoire for 2021.

But Cameroon was stripped of the 2019 tournament as the country was deemed unready and Egypt filled in.

Award

Cameroon was then awarded the 2021 tournament, which eventually took place in January 2022 after a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cote d’Ivoire was due to host the 2023 tournament next June and July but that has been moved due to weather concerns to January 2024.

After the latest reconfiguration, Cup of Nations organisers have given African football associations until 11 November to register their interest in staging the month-long extravaganza.

On 16 November, Caf will send out a broad outline of what will be expected from potential hosts who will have to submit their final plan before the middle of December.

Bosses

Following site inspections throughout January, Caf executives will announce the new hosts on 10 February 2023.

The decision to seek fresh pastures for the continent’s most prestigious national men’s team tournament comes seven months after Doumbouya issued a decree declaring that the organisation of the 2025 Cup of Nations was in the national interest and a priority.

However, members of Doumbouya’s junta face other concerns.

His promise of a transition to democratic elections within three years has been rejected by the 15-member Economic Community of West African States.

The regional bloc has asked for what it calls a reasonable timeline and imposed sanctions on junta members and their relatives such as freezing their bank accounts.

Guinea’s football team reached the last-16 at the last competition in Cameroon.

They would have been guaranteed a place at the 2025 event as hosts but will now have to take part in the qualifying tournament.