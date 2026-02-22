“Africa Gets Nothing!”: Boris Kodjoe Sparks Firestorm Over France–Africa Ties



US-based actor Boris Kodjoe has ignited fierce debate after delivering a blunt critique of France’s historical and economic relationship with parts of Africa.





Speaking candidly, Kodjoe claimed that France extracts an estimated €500 billion from its former colonies, reinvests the funds into its own stock market, and generates even greater returns while African nations see none of the profits. He argued that such an arrangement leaves the continent disadvantaged and economically sidelined.





His remarks, including describing France as “an enemy of Africa,” have stirred strong reactions online, with supporters praising his outspokenness and critics challenging the figures and framing.





The comments tap into a long-running and highly sensitive conversation about post-colonial financial systems, resource control, and economic sovereignty. As debate intensifies, Kodjoe’s intervention has once again placed Europe–Africa economic relations firmly under the spotlight.