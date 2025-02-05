AFRICA MUST BREAK FREE FROM WESTERN AID SHACKLES, SAYS MWANGO



Lusaka, Zambia – In a bold call to action, Zambian politician and governance expert, Westone Mwango, has urged Africa to wean itself off Western aid, emphasizing that the continent has the necessary resources to build its own economies.





Mwango, a renowned expert in governance and development, has worked extensively with various organizations to promote economic development and self-reliance in Africa.



Speaking on Pan African Radio’s “People’s Debate” program, Mwango stressed that Africa’s reliance on foreign aid is a hindrance to its development.





“The current suspensions of aid by Western countries should be taken as a wake-up call by African countries. We have the opportunity to build our own economies. We have a lot of resources that can help us build our countries,” Mwango said.



According to recent statistics, Africa receives over $50 billion in foreign aid annually, yet the continent remains one of the poorest in the world.



Mwango highlighted that this is a clear indication that foreign aid is not the solution to Africa’s development challenges.





“It’s sad that we have continued to rely on foreign aid when we can use what we already have. We have resources like gold, sugilit, and many others that can help us build our economies,” he explained.



In a stinging critique of Zambia’s reliance on foreign aid, Mwango noted that the country’s 60 years of independence have not yielded the desired level of development.





“Coming back home here in Zambia, we are just from celebrating 60 years of independence, but look at how far we are in terms of development. We need to use our own resources that we have to build and develop Zambia,” Mwango said, highlighting the need for Zambia to tap into its own resources to drive development.



Mwango further emphasized that relying on foreign aid can be detrimental to Africa’s development.





“If we continue to rely on foreign aid, we will never develop. We need to take charge of our own destiny and use our own resources to build our economies,” he said, underscoring the need for Africa to break free from the shackles of foreign aid.



“The time for Africa to assert its autonomy and take control of its own destiny is now. We must transcend the aid paradigm and forge a self-determined path to prosperity, not only for our present but also for the sake of our future generations, who deserve a continent that is economically empowered, self-sufficient, and thriving,” Mwango concluded.