AFRICA MUST CONTROL HER OWN RESOURCES- IBRAHIM TRAORÉ

AFRICA MUST CONTROL HER OWN RESOURCES.



“Listen to me carefully, AFRICA. For decades, our gold, our cotton, our uranium, our land… left AFRICA in ship returned to us as poverty”.





“But that era is ending”.



“BURKINA FASO is rewriting the rules. No more foreign companies deciding the price of our minerals. No more contracts written against our people. No more exploitation disguised as ‘partnership.’





“We will manage our own resources.

We will refine, process, and export on our terms. Because wealth without control is not wealth — it is slavery”.~ CAPT. IBRAHIM TRAORÉ