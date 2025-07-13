“Africa must not be just a source of raw materials” – India’s prime minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his honest thoughts about Africa when it comes to their raw materials.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Africa should not merely serve as a source of raw materials but should be recognized for its broader potential and contributions.

This statement is considered as a reflection of India’s stance on fostering a more equitable partnership with African nations.

Their partnership will focus on mutual growth, development, and value addition rather than exploitative resource extraction.

Modi has often advocated for stronger India-Africa ties, emphasizing collaboration in areas like technology, education, and sustainable development.

Recently there have been initiatives like the India-Africa Forum Summit and India’s support for African infrastructure and capacity-building programs underscore this approach.