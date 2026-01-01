By CIC Africa.



AFRICA REMEMBERS : PATRICE LUMUMBA LEGACY DISPLAYED IN MOROCCO NOT AS A FAN BUT A MESSAGE BEING SENT TO BELGIUM AND USA WITH WORDS CODED IN 90 MINUTE SILENCE YET LOUDER THAT CONGO DRC REMEMBERS.





What was supposed to be a triumph of soccer celebration between Congo DRC and Uganda turned satirical due to a man who stood for the entire 90 minutes in the stadium without moving or shaking mimicking the famous and iconic stance displayed by slain first former Congolese Prime Minister assassinated in 1961 on 17th January in Katanga province by Belgium and USA troops in a firing squad.





The man at the AFCON did not set himself nump as a stone or statue so successful the entire 90 minutes period of the game for nothing but he did so because while the rest of the stadium cheered for the goals, the noise, the excitement, the tension it’s exactly how Congo DRC has remained behind.

Despite supplying the world with raw materials powering the Western world to thrive in technology and science with high economic power and prosperity it’s doing so at the pain and cost of endless suffering of the Congolese people.





The nation is stuck in endless wars, poverty, hunger, diseases, unemployment, gangs all over and instability that shapes what should have been the richest country in the world to be so nump like a statue. This was not natural.

In 1958 the National Movement party became so big such that in 1960 Elections Lumumba became the Prime Minister following year he was killed in January by Belgium and USA mercenaries through Congolese authorities.





In his famous quotes



“Neither cruelty, nor violence, nor torture will make me beg for mercy, because I prefer to die with my head raised high, with unshakeable faith… In my country’s predestination rather than live in submission forsaking my sacred principles.” Lumumba wanted a prosperous Congo DRC, he wanted a nation developed by its resources and respected as equal on the world table but that was too much for a black man.

Whites needed Congo DRC in a state it is right now in order to manage the exploitation of it’s minerals. The man at AFCON becomes a figure who has now sent the message to the West especially to Belgium and USA that CONGO DRC remembers Patrice Lumumba and the world has heard questions are now being asked what happened but the truth is far from over until justice in Congo DRC comes until then the message will continue being sent.



CIC PRESS TEAM