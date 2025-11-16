AFRICA SHOULD HAVE FEWER PLACES AT THE WORLD CUP – GATUSSO



Italy’s coach: “In 1994, there were two African teams at the World Cup; now there are nine (actually, there were three in 1994 and nine in 2026).





In my day, the best European runners-up qualified directly for the World Cup,” he added, while also calling on FIFA to change the qualification processes.





For the third time, Italy will have to go through the playoffs to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, unless they manage a 9-0 win or more on Sunday against Norway.



