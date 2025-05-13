AFRICA TRAVEL INDABA SHOWCASES ZAMBIA’S TOURISM POTENTIAL



Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that drive tourism development.





Speaking upon arrival in Durban for the Africa Travel Indaba (ATI), Sikumba noted that the strong turnout of Zambian private companies reflects their determination to promote Zambia as a preferred tourism destination.





He emphasised that this increased participation will contribute to the sector’s overall growth.



Sikumba highlighted the significance of Zambia’s extensive private sector involvement in one of Africa’s largest travel trade events.





He stated that Zambia’s presence at this year’s Indaba is intended to connect Zambian tourism operators with international buyers and agents while strengthening the country’s global market positioning.



The minister is set to engage in bilateral meetings with key tourism stakeholders, focusing on fostering partnerships, exploring investment opportunities, and advancing Zambia’s tourism agenda.





Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Inonge Mwenya, expressed her enthusiasm over the high level of participation from Zambian companies at the 2025 ATI.



She described the Indaba as a vital platform for collaboration, innovation, and economic empowerment through tourism.





Mwenya pointed out that the event plays a crucial role in showcasing Zambia’s tourism potential while facilitating sustainable growth and opportunity in the sector.



The Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA), in collaboration with 41 Zambian tourism operators, is representing the country at Africa’s leading Travel and Tourism Trade Show.





This year’s Africa Travel Indaba is being hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, South Africa.



The Indaba is recognised as one of Africa’s premier annual travel trade exhibitions. It provides a strategic space for highlighting the continent’s rich tourism offerings and attracts professionals, buyers, media, and exhibitors from across the world. The event serves to foster business partnerships and strengthen Africa’s reputation as a top travel destination.





Africa’s Travel Indaba is owned by South African Tourism, with the primary aim of facilitating market access for Africa’s diverse leisure tourism products. The three-day trade show is preceded by the Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay), which creates a platform for thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and the latest industry insights. BONDay is developed in collaboration with global tourism organisations, continental experts, and industry associations.





The trade show provides African tourism exhibitors with an unrivalled opportunity to present their offerings to international and local buyers, destination marketing companies, and leisure tourism service providers. It is widely regarded as the continent’s leading forum for establishing business connections that shape the future of African tourism.





This is contained in a statement issued by Tamara Nyirenda, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at

Zambia High Commission in South Africa.