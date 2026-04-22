African Countries Deny Airspace Access, Disrupting Taiwan Presidential Flight to Eswatini





A planned visit by Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te to Eswatini has been cancelled after several African countries reportedly refused to allow his aircraft to use their airspace.





Taiwan’s authorities claim the decision may have been influenced by diplomatic pressure from China. However, there is no verified independent evidence confirming that China directly influenced the airspace restrictions.





The trip was intended for official engagements in Eswatini, one of the few countries that still maintains formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.





The situation highlights ongoing tensions between Beijing and Taipei, where diplomatic recognition and international routing access often reflect broader geopolitical competition.



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