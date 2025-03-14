African Development Bank and ECOWAS Commission sign $11.78 million agreement to strengthen rice value chains in West Africa

The African Development Bank and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission have signed a Protocol of Agreement for a grant of $11.78 million to strengthen regional rice production, to help ensure food security, and reduce West Africa’s dependence on costly rice imports.

The grant was approved by the Bank Group’s Board of Directors on 20 November 2024 to finance the Regional Resilient Rice Value Chains Development Program in West Africa (REWARD-ECOWAS). The grant is matched by a co-financing of $1.18 million by the ECOWAS Commission.

ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Alieu Omar Touray and Bank Director General for Nigeria, Dr. Abdul Kamara, signed the agreement at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Nigeria’s capital March on 10th, marking a major step forward in the institutions’ goals to increase agricultural productivity and strengthen regional food systems.

For many in West Africa, rice is not only a staple food, but a pillar of food security and an indicator of economic stability. Despite Africa’s vast agricultural potential, West Africa continues to rely on imports to meet demand, placing a strain on economies and food systems. With demand expected to rise significantly in the coming years, strengthening local rice production is not just a priority but an urgent necessity.

Over the next five years, REWARD-ECOWAS project will focus on supporting policy reforms, improving the regulation of agricultural inputs, and enhancing regional digital monitoring systems to make West Africa’s rice sector more competitive. The ECOWAS Commission, through its Economic Affairs and Agriculture Department and the ECOWAS Rice Observatory, will lead the implementation of this initiative.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kamara emphasized the Bank’s commitment to strengthening food security and value chain development in the region.

“In 2021, West Africa produced around 14 million metric tons of milled rice, while the demand was over 22 million metric tons. This gap has led to significant rice imports, costing the region $3.5 billion annually,” he said. “The REWARD-ECOWAS project is a major step toward reducing import dependence, boosting food production and reducing vulnerability to global market fluctuations in the region. The African Development Bank is proud to support ECOWAS in this effort, which will benefit all 15 ECOWAS Member States, including Nigeria.”

Touray expressed the Commission’s gratitude to the Bank for the grant and reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to implementing the project quickly.

He said: “Food and rice production is part of food security which is also related to peace and security. So, for us an important project such as REWARD must be implemented fast. The project aligns with our “4X4 Strategy,” which is anchored on enhanced regional peace and security, deeper regional integration, good governance, and inclusive and sustainable development.”

The REWARD-ECOWAS project is part of a broader regional effort to implement the ECOWAS Regional Rice Roadmap (2025-2035) and the Action Plan of the ECOWAS Rice Observatory. It aligns with the African Development Bank’s Regional Strategy Paper for West Africa 2020-2025, whose objective is to ramp up its support to the ECOWAS region, including increasing agricultural productivity and building up regional food systems.

The new agreement will offer ECOWAS countries the opportunity to transform their rice sectors, secure food sovereignty, and reduce vulnerability to global market fluctuations. The project’s success will enable millions of new jobs to be created, stabilize and reinforce the region’s resilience against future food crises.

Source African Development Bank Group